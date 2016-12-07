Hi,

We have been informed by the Editor-in-Chief of the Curious Record that the re-vamped December edition has unfortunately been pushed to June. From our understanding, the December push is in correlation to a recent decline in submission numbers.

It appears this is the first time where the Curious Record has missed a deadline, if our research is correct. Hopefully, just a minor setback and not the beginning of a trend. It would be a shame to see an Australian owned e-zine disappear into obscurity.

As a reminder, we are only a supporter of the Curious Record, providing the e-zine with an online address. We possess no involvement pertaining to the day-to-day operations.

If any news develops, we will surely pass it along.

– OPS Team