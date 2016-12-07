Posted by: ozpoet | Wednesday, December 7, 2016

OPS: News

Hi,

We have been informed by the Editor-in-Chief of the Curious Record that the re-vamped December edition has unfortunately been pushed to June. From our understanding, the December push is in correlation to a recent decline in submission numbers.

It appears this is the first time where the Curious Record has missed a deadline, if our research is correct. Hopefully, just a minor setback and not the beginning of a trend. It would be a shame to see an Australian owned e-zine disappear into obscurity.

As a reminder, we are only a supporter of the Curious Record, providing the e-zine with an online address. We possess no involvement pertaining to the day-to-day operations.

If any news develops, we will surely pass it along.

 

– OPS Team

 

2015… A New Year

We hope everyone enjoyed the festive season amongst family and friends and we hope that your New Year’s celebrations didn’t leave you a little under the weather!

It is a New Year. The final chapter of 2014 is now forever etched into the pages of history. The birth of 2015 provides an opportunity for us all to create our own piece of history.

A New Year brings with it, memories of the past and the excitement of the unknown. True inspiration that in time could flow freely from the ink pen in your hand.

Happy New Year from all of us here at the Oz Poetic Society!

 

Don’t forget, keep the submissions rolling in!

 

– OPS Team

Regarding Submissions

Hi,

Over the past few months we have noticed a concerning spike in grammatical and typographical errors in submissions received.

The Oz Poetic Society has always encouraged anyone who submits to proof read their submission before clicking the send button. Nevertheless, the Oz Poetic Society has applied any necessary corrections if required before posting online.

Unfortunately, due to a spate of recent events, the Oz Poetic Society will no longer proof submissions before going live. Submissions will be posted as received!

Therefore, we urge all to proof read your submission before you contemplate clicking on the send button!

We do apologize to whom have submitted their poetry past and present without incident.

If you have any questions regarding this matter, feel free to contact us via the website.

 

– OPS Support Team

 

 

OPS: Remembrance Day 2013 – 95 Years On

Today, 11th November 2013, marks the 95th anniversary of the Armistice.

We at the Oz Poetic Society, take this time to reflect and to never forget as they shall not grow old, as we that are left grow old…

At the going down of the sun and in the morning, we will remember them.

Lest We Forget.

Submissions

We have noticed that over the past couple of weeks, people are lodging their submission via the Contact Form located on the contact page.

We are urging you to use the dedicated Submission Form to guarantee your submission being reviewed. Lodging via the Contact Form, places your submission in jeopardy of being overlooked.

The Submission Form can be accessed via our website:

  1. link found on top of all pages between membership and library
  2. under the side sub-menu of recommended
  3. using the link provided here

This message may sound repetitive, but we do want to make sure that everyone who lodges a piece has the fortune of having their submission reviewed.

 

– OPS Support Team

ANZAC Day 2013

Thursday 25th April 2013 – ANZAC Day.

As a sign of respect… a sign of gratitude… and a sign of remembrance, we at the the Oz Poetic Society have made “The Ode” available to view in its entirety.

Simply click on either the image of the Red Poppy or the Sprig of Rosemary to access The Ode.

Both images can be located at the top of the main page.

 

*Lest We Forget

 

OPS: How to Power/Hard Refresh

Hi,

Unfortunately, a simple refresh doesn’t always work and your browser sometimes needs a helping hand through a Power/Hard Refresh.

Power/Hard Refresh for Windows:

  • Apple Safari: Ctrl + R
  • Google Chrome: Ctrl + Shift + R  or  Shift + Reload button on browser
  • Microsoft Internet Explorer: Ctrl + F5  or  Ctrl + Refresh button on browser
  • Mozilla Firefox: Ctrl + Shift + R  or  Ctrl + F5

Power/Hard Refresh for OS-X:

  • Apple Safari: Shift + Reload button on browser
  • Google Chrome: Command + R  or  any modifier key (Ctrl / Shift / Cmd) + Reload button on browser
  • Mozilla Firefox: Cmd + Shift + R  or  Cmd + F5

All text in green, provides an alternative command.

– OPS Tech Team

OPS Poetry of Honour: Lastest Inductee 2013

The Oz Poetic Society is pleased to announce the first induction of 2013.

This honour is presented to Sheila MacLean-Hilton for her contributing poem: Spiritual Harmony, which appeared as the Weekly Poem for the week beginning 24th March 2013.

Congratulations to Sheila for her achievement!

View the complete list of Honoured Poets.

Season’s Greeting 2012

We would like to take this moment to wish each and every one of you an enjoyable Festive Season and a Happy, Safe and Prosperous New Year.

It is the season where family and friends get together, placing individual differences to the side. Unfortunately, this time of year tends to provide most with the inspiration they have been looking for.

Don’t forget, keep the submissions rolling in, use the inspiration provided to you and most of all, enjoy yourself as you write.

 

– OPS Team

Submissions Back On Track

Hi,

Remembering that the Oz Poetic Society only supports the Curious Record, our Tech Team received information regarding a minor issue pertaining to submissions.

The Tech Team is happy to announce the issue has since been resolved and submissions have returned to an active status.

If you are still experiencing issues, you should:

  1. Clear your cache
  2. Clear your history
  3. Exit your browser
  4. Re-launch your browser
  5. Navigate to the TCR submission page and power refresh

Power Refresh Commands Win:

  • Chrome Ctrl + R followed by Ctrl + F5
  • Firefox: Ctrl + F5
  • IE: Ctrl + F5
  • Safari: N/A

* Apple Users: Command + Shift + R  or  Apple + R

 

– OPS Tech Team

